iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Position Reduced by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 183,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

