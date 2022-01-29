iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Lowered by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.36 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

