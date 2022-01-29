iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Greenleaf Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $111,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

