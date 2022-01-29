iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 548,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,963,332 shares.The stock last traded at $34.34 and had previously closed at $34.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 793,783 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

