Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “

Shares of INLB opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08. Item 9 Labs has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

