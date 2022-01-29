J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $220.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.50.

Shares of JBHT opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

