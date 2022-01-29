JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.60.
About JD Health International
