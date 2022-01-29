JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

