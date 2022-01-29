Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affirm in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

Affirm stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a PE ratio of -19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 3,631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

