Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 150” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 127.62 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

