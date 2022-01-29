Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $54,274.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00108845 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,169,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

