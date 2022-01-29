John Feliks Burzynski Buys 5,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 953,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,967,392.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,528.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,450.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -104.75. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

