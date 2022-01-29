John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE JHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 24,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.8103 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.