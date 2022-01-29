Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

