JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

