JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.69 ($76.92).

Shares of 1COV opened at €53.76 ($61.09) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($71.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €53.84 and its 200-day moving average is €55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

