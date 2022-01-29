JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $325.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $941.56.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,033.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

