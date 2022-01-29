JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.88) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.50) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.69).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 513.20 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 572.59. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 662 ($8.93).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.