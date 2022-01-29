JSF Financial LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,438,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 205,429 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 304.8% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 11,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average is $155.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.