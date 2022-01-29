JSF Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.