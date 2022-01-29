JSF Financial LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JSF Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $340,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $117.41 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.