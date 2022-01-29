Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.