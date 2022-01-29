Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after buying an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after buying an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

