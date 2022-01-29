Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.