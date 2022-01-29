JUST Market Capitalization Tops $303.56 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $303.56 million and approximately $177.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.96 or 0.06713173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.14 or 1.00002977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051870 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

