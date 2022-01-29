Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in January

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

KAJMY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Kajima has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

