Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $264.89 million, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.