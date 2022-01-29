Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 468.4% in January

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 468.4% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 177,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

