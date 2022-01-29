Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $979.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710 in the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

