KeyCorp Cuts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $20.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.