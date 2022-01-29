KeyCorp Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $260.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.31% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.