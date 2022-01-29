KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of higher fee income and fall in provisions. The company’s inorganic growth efforts and continued focus on improving fee income are likely to keep supporting financials. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to weigh on margin growth, thus hurting the top line to some extent in the near term. Elevated operating costs, on the back of technology upgrades and strategic acquisitions, might hurt bottom-line growth. Nonetheless, an increase in loans and deposit balances are expected to further aid KeyCorp’s top-line growth. Its enhanced capital deployments indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

NYSE:KEY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

