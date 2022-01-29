Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $138.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.92 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

