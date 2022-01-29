King DAG Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,333.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $22.52 million and $35,333.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

