Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KINS. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

KINS opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

