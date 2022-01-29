KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

