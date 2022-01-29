KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $17.05.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
