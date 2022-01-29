KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Cowen from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

