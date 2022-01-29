Kleros (PNK) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $52.15 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00521484 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

