Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

