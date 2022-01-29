Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Up 8,926.7% in January

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a growth of 8,926.7% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTNC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

