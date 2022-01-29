Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Up 8,926.7% in January

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a growth of 8,926.7% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LTNC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
Labor Smart Company Profile
Featured Article: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.