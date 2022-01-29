Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $9.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.22 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.74. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,341,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.