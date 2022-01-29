Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $561.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $674.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $390,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

