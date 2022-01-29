Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.73.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.