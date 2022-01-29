LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($81.17).

ETR:LXS opened at €53.70 ($61.02) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €54.76 and a 200-day moving average of €57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

