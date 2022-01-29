Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 2,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 125,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

LGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.47 million and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Largo Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Largo Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

