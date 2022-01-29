Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.47. Lazard reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Lazard by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Lazard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

