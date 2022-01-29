Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LBUY remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 75,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,515. The company has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.00. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.