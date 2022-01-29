Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LBUY remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 75,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,515. The company has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.00. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
