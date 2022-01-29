Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LNVGY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.8222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

