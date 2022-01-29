LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.39. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

LHCG opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.57.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

