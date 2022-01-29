Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 58397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28).

A number of brokerages have commented on LICY. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

