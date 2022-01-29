Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $14.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $127,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676,695 shares of company stock worth $111,442,942 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,282. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.